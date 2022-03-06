Curtains
The ceramics are by Amaia. “She tries not to think about ceramics as an architect but as handcrafter, avoiding the architectural functional approach,” says Jon. “Currently she has a small vernacular studio in the countryside with an oven where she and Miren play with raw materials and techniques developing their own path.”
The material palette is kept minimal and natural—think concrete, white oak, and ceramic tiles—with color coming from the green spaces that change with the seasons to create an ever-evolving interior. “The client wanted a simple design, with natural light, ventilation, and color,” says Eduardo Ugalde from All Arquitectura.
33 more saves