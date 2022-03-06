SubscribeSign In
t
Collection by Thomas Albrecht

Curtains

View 53 Photos
Low-lying furniture and art makes the high-ceilinged living room appear even bigger. Most of the furnishings were sourced secondhand, though the hanging lamp is a DIY Nick made by fusing two paper shades together.
Low-lying furniture and art makes the high-ceilinged living room appear even bigger. Most of the furnishings were sourced secondhand, though the hanging lamp is a DIY Nick made by fusing two paper shades together.
The ceramics are by Amaia. “She tries not to think about ceramics as an architect but as handcrafter, avoiding the architectural functional approach,” says Jon. “Currently she has a small vernacular studio in the countryside with an oven where she and Miren play with raw materials and techniques developing their own path.”
The ceramics are by Amaia. “She tries not to think about ceramics as an architect but as handcrafter, avoiding the architectural functional approach,” says Jon. “Currently she has a small vernacular studio in the countryside with an oven where she and Miren play with raw materials and techniques developing their own path.”
As is typical in Bangalore, the windows incorporate concrete <i>jalis</i>, lattice-like concrete screens that allow light and air to pass through while also serving a privacy function.
jalis
Another view of the library and an expansive window that floods the space in natural light.
Another view of the library and an expansive window that floods the space in natural light.
The bedroom features sweeping views over the valley and the river through expansive glazing, and a door opens out to the patio that spans the length of the home.
The bedroom features sweeping views over the valley and the river through expansive glazing, and a door opens out to the patio that spans the length of the home.
Timber pocket doors throughout the home, including in the bedrooms, echo the materiality of the bespoke kitchen. Likewise, the Mid-Century Modern furniture complements the vintage pieces in the living areas.
Timber pocket doors throughout the home, including in the bedrooms, echo the materiality of the bespoke kitchen. Likewise, the Mid-Century Modern furniture complements the vintage pieces in the living areas.
The formwork concrete creates a dynamic horizontal directionality in the living areas that directs the eye to the views.
The formwork concrete creates a dynamic horizontal directionality in the living areas that directs the eye to the views.
The material palette is kept minimal and natural—think concrete, white oak, and ceramic tiles—with color coming from the green spaces that change with the seasons to create an ever-evolving interior. “The client wanted a simple design, with natural light, ventilation, and color,” says Eduardo Ugalde from All Arquitectura.
The material palette is kept minimal and natural—think concrete, white oak, and ceramic tiles—with color coming from the green spaces that change with the seasons to create an ever-evolving interior. “The client wanted a simple design, with natural light, ventilation, and color,” says Eduardo Ugalde from All Arquitectura.
The living room is furnished with vintage items, including a leather-and-chrome chair by Suekichi Uchida and a stacking stool by Florence Knoll.
The living room is furnished with vintage items, including a leather-and-chrome chair by Suekichi Uchida and a stacking stool by Florence Knoll.

33 more saves