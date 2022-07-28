SubscribeSign In
y
Collection by Yani Berkshire

Curtains

View 14 Photos
In the primary bedroom, a Woodsport bed is joined by a Noguchi pendant.
In the primary bedroom, a Woodsport bed is joined by a Noguchi pendant.
Reclaimed wood covers the ceiling in the main room and bedroom. The large white light fixture was reused from the barn’s previous incarnation, and the sectional is from Interior Define.
Reclaimed wood covers the ceiling in the main room and bedroom. The large white light fixture was reused from the barn’s previous incarnation, and the sectional is from Interior Define.
The master bedroom enjoys a vaulted ceiling not unlike the great room's, but is a cozy place of respite facing the back yard.
The master bedroom enjoys a vaulted ceiling not unlike the great room's, but is a cozy place of respite facing the back yard.
Tall windows allow ample natural light inside, which reflects off the hardwood floors lining the main living areas and enhances the sense of warmth from the blush-pink curtains.
Tall windows allow ample natural light inside, which reflects off the hardwood floors lining the main living areas and enhances the sense of warmth from the blush-pink curtains.
The owner and architect chose to outfit almost every aspect of the studio in Douglas fir plywood.
The owner and architect chose to outfit almost every aspect of the studio in Douglas fir plywood.
The front entrance of the Miller House is flanked by a series of glass screens, designed by either Dan Kiley or Girard.
The front entrance of the Miller House is flanked by a series of glass screens, designed by either Dan Kiley or Girard.
The original wood columns and beams create a more open feel and flood the spaces with natural light. "The kitchen looks out over the courtyard, which acts as a light well and provides ventilation,
The original wood columns and beams create a more open feel and flood the spaces with natural light. "The kitchen looks out over the courtyard, which acts as a light well and provides ventilation,
The architect dressed the living room with a soft palette of cream and blush tones. The parquet flooring offers subtle pattern and more texture for the space.
The architect dressed the living room with a soft palette of cream and blush tones. The parquet flooring offers subtle pattern and more texture for the space.