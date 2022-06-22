LaFayette Studio, which helped with the interiors, selected a Holly Hunt fabric for built-in sofas, which are complemented by a rug from Rush House, a sconce by Brendan Ravenhill Studio, and a Swift ceiling light from Cedar & Moss.
In the primary bedroom, a Woodsport bed is joined by a Noguchi pendant.
Bert and Yves decorated Hektor with artworks from their own collection, and pieces from visiting artists as well.
The living room has two sofas by Adrian Pearsall -- a 1970 green Gondola model sofa that sits in front of a large window with blue curtains and a 1960 cream-colored sofa with attached side tables purchased from a vintage store in North Carolina, which also happens to be signed by Pearsall himself.
Hallway
Reclaimed wood covers the ceiling in the main room and bedroom. The large white light fixture was reused from the barn’s previous incarnation, and the sectional is from Interior Define.
The bedroom displays more existing wood ceiling beams and a storage loft above the bathroom.
The original wood columns and beams create a more open feel and flood the spaces with natural light. "The kitchen looks out over the courtyard, which acts as a light well and provides ventilation,
Family members have their own areas in the mudroom. Each is equipped with a hanging basket and a repurposed teak shower mat.
The master bathroom continues the minimal black and white aesthetic. A narrow window looks out onto the rear patio.