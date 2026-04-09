The kitchen backsplash is Dal Tile 4x4 tile in Bright White with custom blue grout, paired with a Richlite Birch Redstone counter.
Best Practice Architecture retooled this Seattle garage into a colorful ADU with a bed nook, storage to spare, and windows for the resident dog and its owners.
The apartment now revolves around a central green core, which integrates the kitchen, built-ins for storage, and a wardrobe. A backsplash and counter in engineered stone contrasts the core’s lacquered MDF.
After: “That little corner became a place to read, drink coffee, or just enjoy the sun. It’s amazing how much a simple change in layout can create a spot like this.”
After: “We never would have chosen brass ourselves, certainly not in the quantity it appears here, but now we can’t imagine the kitchen without it,” explains the homeowners.
After: A circular motif inspired by the seedpod of the native kōwhai tree appears throughout the kitchen in stained glass, tile, and brass details.
After: The tall cabinetry along the back wall consolidates the fridge, pantry, laundry, and linen storage, opening up the rest of the kitchen for a lighter, more intuitive flow.
The walnut millwork beneath the kitchen counter incorporates closed and open storage.
Several of the upper cabinets are fronted with stained glass panels bearing a floral motif inspired by the kōwhai tree.
After: Solid walnut cabinetry sits comfortably beside the home’s original matai floors, reconnecting the kitchen to the house’s 1940s character.
After: By reorganizing the layout rather than expanding it, the redesign allows the open-plan room to function the way it always seemed intended.
Atelier Jones Design embellished stained glass, terra-cotta tile, and walnut cabinets with a floral motif inspired by kōwhai pods.