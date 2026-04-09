Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
Collection by Nicholas Skourlis

Cuisine

View 13 Photos
The kitchen backsplash is Dal Tile 4x4 tile in Bright White with custom blue grout, paired with a Richlite Birch Redstone counter.
The kitchen backsplash is Dal Tile 4x4 tile in Bright White with custom blue grout, paired with a Richlite Birch Redstone counter.
Best Practice Architecture retooled this Seattle garage into a colorful ADU with a bed nook, storage to spare, and windows for the resident dog and its owners.
Best Practice Architecture retooled this Seattle garage into a colorful ADU with a bed nook, storage to spare, and windows for the resident dog and its owners.
The apartment now revolves around a central green core, which integrates the kitchen, built-ins for storage, and a wardrobe. A backsplash and counter in engineered stone contrasts the core’s lacquered MDF.
The apartment now revolves around a central green core, which integrates the kitchen, built-ins for storage, and a wardrobe. A backsplash and counter in engineered stone contrasts the core’s lacquered MDF.
After: “That little corner became a place to read, drink coffee, or just enjoy the sun. It’s amazing how much a simple change in layout can create a spot like this.”
After: “That little corner became a place to read, drink coffee, or just enjoy the sun. It’s amazing how much a simple change in layout can create a spot like this.”
After: “We never would have chosen brass ourselves, certainly not in the quantity it appears here, but now we can’t imagine the kitchen without it,” explains the homeowners.
After: “We never would have chosen brass ourselves, certainly not in the quantity it appears here, but now we can’t imagine the kitchen without it,” explains the homeowners.
After: A circular motif inspired by the seedpod of the native kōwhai tree appears throughout the kitchen in stained glass, tile, and brass details.
After: A circular motif inspired by the seedpod of the native kōwhai tree appears throughout the kitchen in stained glass, tile, and brass details.
After: The tall cabinetry along the back wall consolidates the fridge, pantry, laundry, and linen storage, opening up the rest of the kitchen for a lighter, more intuitive flow.
After: The tall cabinetry along the back wall consolidates the fridge, pantry, laundry, and linen storage, opening up the rest of the kitchen for a lighter, more intuitive flow.
The walnut millwork beneath the kitchen counter incorporates closed and open storage.
The walnut millwork beneath the kitchen counter incorporates closed and open storage.
Several of the upper cabinets are fronted with stained glass panels bearing a floral motif inspired by the kōwhai tree.
Several of the upper cabinets are fronted with stained glass panels bearing a floral motif inspired by the kōwhai tree.
After: Solid walnut cabinetry sits comfortably beside the home’s original matai floors, reconnecting the kitchen to the house’s 1940s character.
After: Solid walnut cabinetry sits comfortably beside the home’s original matai floors, reconnecting the kitchen to the house’s 1940s character.
After: By reorganizing the layout rather than expanding it, the redesign allows the open-plan room to function the way it always seemed intended.
After: By reorganizing the layout rather than expanding it, the redesign allows the open-plan room to function the way it always seemed intended.
Atelier Jones Design embellished stained glass, terra-cotta tile, and walnut cabinets with a floral motif inspired by kōwhai pods.
Atelier Jones Design embellished stained glass, terra-cotta tile, and walnut cabinets with a floral motif inspired by kōwhai pods.