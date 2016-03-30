Collection by Marina Dragomirova
Crystallites
Crystallites is a collection of individual lighting pieces arranged from a selection of found quarts crystal and glass objects. Searching around typical English charity shops one cannot miss the great and sometimes bizarre objects; bows and vases lost in a bygone age. Pieces have been carefully selected and arranged with great consideration to bring a unifying visual language to these many differing forms. Particular care has been placed on the atmospheric radiance of the unmistakeably clear properties of crystal.