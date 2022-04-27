Home Tours
Collection by
Sarah Johnston
creative doors/hallways
View
12
Photos
The interior CLT surfaces are treated with a soapy wax that protects the wood and also reflects more light to create a more luminous space.
Andrew sits at an oak Ikea Möckelby table near the back entrance, a 12-foot pocket door framed in Douglas fir.
Floor-to-ceiling windows in the bedrooms slide open to expand living space in the summer months. The concrete roof extends past the glass to provide shade on hot days.
Glassed-in corridors visually connect public spaces in the house while making the surrounding landscape feel like part of the design.
The door to Eoghan Mahony’s office is set on a caster and has a hinge that runs the entire ten-foot height.
A tiny pinstriped door set into a larger door allows Ahmed Belkhodja’s cat to move freely through the apartment.
Newport Beach Residence floor plan
Oak-framed pivot doors fill the existing openings in the facade, which allowed cows to pass through when the building was a working barn 200 years ago.
Punctuating a hallway with light was among the clients' few requests for the house. EFFEKT achieved it through a panel of glass that highlights a swath of greenery.
Dual-sided floor-to-ceiling glazing in the central interior walkway lends the sense that one is walking through the natural landscape, even inside the home.
