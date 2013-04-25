Creative Agency We Love: Ill-Studio

Founded in 2007 by Léonard Vernhet and Thomas Subreville, Ill-Studio is a multidisciplinary design agency based in Paris, France. Whether for personal or commission, the duo along with luminaries Nicolas Malinowsky, Thierry Audurand, Pierre Dixsautm, and Sebastien Michelini, ring around various creative arenas, such as graphic design, photography, art direction, and motion design. Ill-Studio's client list includes Nike, Cire Trudon, LVMH, and Domus and as time prospers, we can only see their roster grow to great heights.