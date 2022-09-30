SubscribeSign In
A custom table designed by Jones features a pull-out bench on one side and 1C dining chairs by Room B on the other; the Globo pendant is by Viso.
The concrete bench meets the wood of the built-in media cabinet. The floors are also concrete, poured to match the existing floors in the kitchen.
Modern kitchen includes triple-bay sink, gas range, and hidden storage.
A high-efficiency wood stove found on a remainder sale pairs with radiant heated concrete floors and solar power to keep the homeowner cozy even when power goes out.
Made-in-Québec Cambrian granite graces the countertops, a good-looking yet durable choice. The large freestanding pantry cleverly incorporates the refrigerator.
Kitchen
In the kitchen, an elongated window breaks the custom walnut cabinetry by Contour Woodworks.
Robert's sketches and artwork in drawers built into the sofa.
Woodshop 506 did the millwork for the cabinets and shelves throughout the home.
Built-in millwork provides ample storage in the bedroom spaces. Danish teak beds with mid-century textiles resemble the original furnishings.
These include the Cesta floor lamp by Miguel Milá and the wall cabinet by Studio Junction in the living room. The photograph hanging above the cabinet is by Joshua Jensen-Nagle. A ceramic dove—a vintage piece by the sculptor Cleo Hartwig—shares space with an antique Zulu beer pot. The painting is by Max Papart.
The custom storage at the center of the open plan defines the separate rooms, while open sight lines keep them united. "My solution for the unused living room was to custom-design a TV lift cabinet to help define the living room space, offer a reason to gather on the sofa, and provide additional storage," says Cheng. "The back of the lift cabinet has open shelves for decor and small toy storage, while the benches on either end have seats that lift up to stash larger items."
The base of the stairwell includes a hidden compartment to conveniently store shoes.
Custom white oak shelving separates the media/guestroom from the kitchen.
A peek inside the guesthouse bedroom with a Blu Dot Woodrow bed and RH bedding. The sconce is a Schoolhouse Electric & Supply Co. Isaac plug-in.
Studio David Thulstrup incorporated green spaces into this old pencil factory in Copenhagen to transform it into a modern home for photographer Peter Krasilnikoff.
Gravasoni Gray 23 dining chairs and a Flos Smithfield black pendant in the dining area.
Dogtrot Residence
The bespoke tallboy in the master bedroom was designed by architect Belinda George and crafted by her husband, cabinetmaker David White. It is made from local matai timber.
