Cozy Spaces
In the basement TV room/guest room, walls painted Persimmon from Benjamin Moore match the fabric on the custom sofa and ottoman. Colorful artwork and multihued pillows add to the vibrant effect. The furniture was upholstered with Siren fabric from Knoll Textiles’s Utopia series by Ecua Interior Upholstery. The rug is from Fjørn Scandinavian, and the Warhol sconces are from Sazerac Stitches.
Artwork with stenciled letters by Christopher Wool inject a graphic dynamism into the living room. "Since they're a pair, it made sense to have them flank the television," O'Donnell says. A custom wall-hung media cabinet with angled doors—echoing the ones used elsewhere in the space—keeps the floor clear. The Noguchi table was one of Marc's first furniture purchases post-college, and the 1950s-era lounge chairs in the style of Maurizio Tempestini were a pandemic purchase from a vintage shop in St. Louis via 1stDibs.
157 more saves