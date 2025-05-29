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Collection by Shelley Wefald

Cozy Spaces

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Large casement windows bring in views of the surrounding fields, mountains, and water from several sides of the house.
Large casement windows bring in views of the surrounding fields, mountains, and water from several sides of the house.
The kitchen has Fisher &amp; Paykel appliances, quartz countertops, floating shelves, an oversized eat-in island, and a breakfast nook.
The kitchen has Fisher &amp; Paykel appliances, quartz countertops, floating shelves, an oversized eat-in island, and a breakfast nook.
The U-shaped cabinetry that surrounds the bed packs in storage on both sides for an assortment of needs, from books and vinyl, to clothes and cleaning supplies.
The U-shaped cabinetry that surrounds the bed packs in storage on both sides for an assortment of needs, from books and vinyl, to clothes and cleaning supplies.
Floor plan of Lavanadu by Best Practice Architecture
Floor plan of Lavanadu by Best Practice Architecture
Best Practice Architecture retooled this Seattle garage into a colorful ADU with a bed nook, storage to spare, and windows for the resident dog and its owners.
Best Practice Architecture retooled this Seattle garage into a colorful ADU with a bed nook, storage to spare, and windows for the resident dog and its owners.
Built in 1894, Cornuelle’s main house was one of the oldest in Portland, Oregon’s Woodlawn neighborhood.
Built in 1894, Cornuelle’s main house was one of the oldest in Portland, Oregon’s Woodlawn neighborhood.
The roof overhang provides shelter to the entry with an oak front door from Lyndon Doors.
The roof overhang provides shelter to the entry with an oak front door from Lyndon Doors.
A lofted bunk room with six adult-sized beds offers space for extended family and friends to stay. Built-in mass plywood joinery and gable-end glazing gives the room a warmth and openness unusual for a loft space.
A lofted bunk room with six adult-sized beds offers space for extended family and friends to stay. Built-in mass plywood joinery and gable-end glazing gives the room a warmth and openness unusual for a loft space.
In the basement TV room/guest room, walls painted Persimmon from Benjamin Moore match the fabric on the custom sofa and ottoman. Colorful artwork and multihued pillows add to the vibrant effect. The furniture was upholstered with Siren fabric from Knoll Textiles’s Utopia series by Ecua Interior Upholstery. The rug is from Fjørn Scandinavian, and the Warhol sconces are from Sazerac Stitches.
In the basement TV room/guest room, walls painted Persimmon from Benjamin Moore match the fabric on the custom sofa and ottoman. Colorful artwork and multihued pillows add to the vibrant effect. The furniture was upholstered with Siren fabric from Knoll Textiles’s Utopia series by Ecua Interior Upholstery. The rug is from Fjørn Scandinavian, and the Warhol sconces are from Sazerac Stitches.
Floor Plan of Apartment for a Writer by Le Whit
Floor Plan of Apartment for a Writer by Le Whit
The Eames lounge chair is from Design Within Reach and is upholstered in Flamiber Cayenne fabric. The couch is by Floyd, and the rug is from ABC Carpet and Home.
The Eames lounge chair is from Design Within Reach and is upholstered in Flamiber Cayenne fabric. The couch is by Floyd, and the rug is from ABC Carpet and Home.
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The cabin comes with a wood-burning stove by RAIS in the living room.
The cabin comes with a wood-burning stove by RAIS in the living room.
Artwork with stenciled letters by Christopher Wool inject a graphic dynamism into the living room. "Since they're a pair, it made sense to have them flank the television," O'Donnell says. A custom wall-hung media cabinet with angled doors—echoing the ones used elsewhere in the space—keeps the floor clear. The Noguchi table was one of Marc's first furniture purchases post-college, and the 1950s-era lounge chairs in the style of Maurizio Tempestini were a pandemic purchase from a vintage shop in St. Louis via 1stDibs.
Artwork with stenciled letters by Christopher Wool inject a graphic dynamism into the living room. "Since they're a pair, it made sense to have them flank the television," O'Donnell says. A custom wall-hung media cabinet with angled doors—echoing the ones used elsewhere in the space—keeps the floor clear. The Noguchi table was one of Marc's first furniture purchases post-college, and the 1950s-era lounge chairs in the style of Maurizio Tempestini were a pandemic purchase from a vintage shop in St. Louis via 1stDibs.
Now, built-in sofas line the perimeter of the room and utilize the room’s shape better.
Now, built-in sofas line the perimeter of the room and utilize the room’s shape better.

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