Aptly named "A Day In Her Shoes," Gretchen Murdock (of Modtage Design)'s vintage-meets-modern styling room is "inspired by the past, enchanted with the present–a room that blends the vintage treasures of days gone by with the fresh allure of days to come. The open wardrobe transforms her clothing and accessories into an exhibit, beautifully displaying each element of her wardrobe." In choosing pieces to outfit the room, the interior designer focused on sourcing from sustainable, local, and female-led businesses.