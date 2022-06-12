Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Collection by Anna Belyaev

Cozy Closets

Continuing the built-in elements and panelling in the bedrooms creates visual consistency and eschews the need for additional furniture that may bring clutter.
The master suite comes with dual walk-in closets, both of which offer custom built-in cabinetry.
IKEA’s Stolmen system holds the couple’s clothes in the master bedroom. Solid core maple doors from Lowe’s match the structure’s interiors, which are lined in wood largely sourced from Union Church Millworks.
Custom Walnut Cabinetry in Master Bedroom
Dumas kept the layout as is at the front of the house, but he updated the 1950s wallpaper and curtains with a much airier aesthetic.
Mudroom with custom cabinets, bench, tile floor
The walk-in-wardrobe features custom-designed joinery with recessed handles, and a tall window framing the trees.
The expanded primary bedroom traces the building's south elevation.
Black walnut surrounds the U-shaped master closet.
Aptly named "A Day In Her Shoes," Gretchen Murdock (of Modtage Design)'s vintage-meets-modern styling room is "inspired by the past, enchanted with the present–a room that blends the vintage treasures of days gone by with the fresh allure of days to come. The open wardrobe transforms her clothing and accessories into an exhibit, beautifully displaying each element of her wardrobe." In choosing pieces to outfit the room, the interior designer focused on sourcing from sustainable, local, and female-led businesses.
The walls are thickened by closet storage on two sides, which also controls the interior temperature and dampens sound.
Described by the architects as the place where "spa meets retail," the master bathroom and closet revolve around two floating islands natural lit by skylight wells above.
The mudroom, outfitted in custom oak millwork, connects the garage to the entry hall.
The ceilings, floors, and walls of the rooms are constructed from natural, unfinished plywood.
