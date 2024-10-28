Working with local company Bricks Incorporated, the designers faithfully recreated the home's original brick facade, including custom-made decorative shapes to match the historic condition.
The flooring throughout the bathroom is Artistic Tile, in Venezia Terrazzo White. Wood paneling on walls and ceiling is more Rummer appropriate, with a Blu Dot mirror and In common with sconces. The vanity has Linear Standard pulls.
The house cantilevers over the east-facing corner to create covered outdoor space, near the black Sarek table and chairs by Article.
Elena Stein in the kitchen of the weekend cottage she shares with her husband, Roland, their three teenage children, and the family dachshund, Lucy, in the quiet hamlet of Seeland, three hours north of Berlin.
“The house is kind of crooked, with rough floors, and no fancy finishes—but it has lots of personality,” says architect Francisco Mesquita Moura.