Updated 1923 Craftsman bungalow has all the charm of old world Venice with modern amenities. Our private home features a relaxing garden surrounded by privacy hedges with an outdoor fireplace and shaded seating. Centrally located to everything Venice and Main Street, Santa Monica has to offer; it's easy to get out and explore on foot or with one of our beach cruisers.

Stay at this Cozy Venice Beach Bungalow:

www.airbnb.com/roo...