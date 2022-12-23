SubscribeSign In
d
Collection by Donna Bennett

Coves

View 4 Photos
Wrapped with an acrylic mirror, the addition essentially disappears into the surrounding greenery. A deep, round, porthole-like window looks out on a small pond that also reflects the garden.
Wrapped with an acrylic mirror, the addition essentially disappears into the surrounding greenery. A deep, round, porthole-like window looks out on a small pond that also reflects the garden.
The WC and shower doors are crafted from oak timber and the shower tiles are leftover from the production of KONGA kitchens, showcasing a considered use of materials.
The WC and shower doors are crafted from oak timber and the shower tiles are leftover from the production of KONGA kitchens, showcasing a considered use of materials.