SubscribeSign In
g
Collection by Gabriel Rojas

Courtyards

View 4 Photos
At the center of the home is a cozy, light-filled sitting area, where black exposed beams pop against the white cathedral-like ceilings. A remodeled kitchen awaits just steps away.
At the center of the home is a cozy, light-filled sitting area, where black exposed beams pop against the white cathedral-like ceilings. A remodeled kitchen awaits just steps away.