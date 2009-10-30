Courtyard House by Rowan Opat

On my recent trip to Melbourne, Australia, I did manage to get out of the city for one day. I zipped down to the Mornington Peninsula to visit a couple wineries, and also to see the Courtyard House, a three-year-old design by Melbournian architect Rowan Opat.

Rowan met me down at the house, which is in the small town of Somers, and gave me the proper tour. Not only is the place highly sustainable, its central courtyard and very livable aesthetics make for a rural retreat I'd certainly be happy to have. Check the slideshow and have a look around.