Collection by Sarah Johnston

"The effect of the plantings on the terrace is enormous,” reflects the couple. “Not only do the branches and formations give a sense of the four seasons, but the way it looks from the living room contributes to a sense of calmness. It gives the illusion that we are viewing art."
The architects design for the backyard showcases an outdoor deck, bleacher seating, a lush grass area, and a deck with seating and a fire pit.
The main deck of the Sento is level with the ledge, resulting in an eye level view of the ocean. The elevated site also offers privacy to those soaking, as they are not immediately visible from either trail. “There’s time to cover up as you hear someone approaching,” Shaw says.
The dining table, a custom design by Formwork, and red Non chairs by Komplot complement the addition’s cypress cladding.
Birdsall and Atticus are seated on an ipe bench designed by Anna Boeschenstein; the stucco exterior cladding was matched to Cast Iron 6202 paint by Sherwin-Williams.
An outdoor shower in the lower courtyard includes most of the materials that define the project, including Cor-Ten steel posts, horizontal ipe slats and decking, a custom seat and towel shelf set into a natural boulder, and concrete pavers. The yard includes many elements built for play, like a water feature embedded in a concrete wall that is fed by runoff rainwater collected from the breezeway roof.
In fall, the color of this backyard in Charlottesville, Virginia, changes daily with the foliage. Elizabeth Birdsall marvels how new outdoor spaces on her property, like a patio furnished with upholstered seating from Gloster, make enjoying the woods an easy experience: “It’s like comfortable camping, all the time.”
At night, the home glows like a glass jewel box.
The home's central courtyard provides green space, as well as a place for the two boys, Jesse and Jamie, to play. The use of bright colors for transitional elements—windows and doors—brightens the otherwise neutral palette.
The engawa deck is a traditional Japanese feature. It's a place where guests are often greeted to sit with a casual cup of tea. The David and Mayuko also uses it as a viewing porch toward the back yard for when the kids play in the grass.
Techo-Bloc’s Aquastorm pavers are designed to allow grass to grow between them, creating a unique play between the softness of grass and the functionality of concrete. They’re also anti-flood and permeable, making them as functional as they are beautiful.
Techo-Bloc’s Industria 600 x 100 pavers in Greyed Nickel add a refined rhythm to this circular patio that punctuates a vast expanse of grass on the edge of a lake. The regularity of the gridded tiles and the perfectly formed circle are pleasingly juxtaposed by the rough-hewn stone firepit.
The yard feels secluded thanks to solid fencing and a buffer of dense greenery. Benches by Angel City Lumber, stacked on stones and all from Molly’s home state of Oregon, create a seating moment to look back at a towering cork oak tree. The pavers and Adirondack chairs are all from OR.CA
Glassed-in corridors visually connect public spaces in the house while making the surrounding landscape feel like part of the design.
The ocean-facing side of the house holds the communal areas of the house: the kitchen, living and dining rooms, and the cinema. Low-profile outdoor furniture dots the deck, while an alcove protects view-seekers if the day gets too windy.
