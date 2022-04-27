courtyard
An outdoor shower in the lower courtyard includes most of the materials that define the project, including Cor-Ten steel posts, horizontal ipe slats and decking, a custom seat and towel shelf set into a natural boulder, and concrete pavers. The yard includes many elements built for play, like a water feature embedded in a concrete wall that is fed by runoff rainwater collected from the breezeway roof.
In fall, the color of this backyard in Charlottesville, Virginia, changes daily with the foliage. Elizabeth Birdsall marvels how new outdoor spaces on her property, like a patio furnished with upholstered seating from Gloster, make enjoying the woods an easy experience: “It’s like comfortable camping, all the time.”
The yard feels secluded thanks to solid fencing and a buffer of dense greenery. Benches by Angel City Lumber, stacked on stones and all from Molly’s home state of Oregon, create a seating moment to look back at a towering cork oak tree. The pavers and Adirondack chairs are all from OR.CA
