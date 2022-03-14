Floor Plan of Custom Beach House by Nordic Office of Architecture
“People here use their verandas for everything, even sleeping,” says Pons. “It’s very similar to how people live on the southern Mediterranean coast.” The stools on both sides of the table were custom made.
In a 4,000-person village known for epic windsurfing vacations, Atelier Branco builds a striking courtyard home.
A sunken courtyard at the front of the home provides a private lounge space that connects to the dining room.
Floor Plan of Tall House by Tall Architects
Gabions and loose stone create walkable pervious surfaces.
Designed for year-round use, the Rocky Brook weeHouse features covered and exposed spaces for enjoying the outdoors.
The enclosed courtyard features original stone.
"We wanted plenty of living space where we could celebrate events with family and friends, such as birthdays or Christmas,
The climate in La Mancha is harsh, with very cold winters and very hot summers and a generally dry climate. "Generating comfortable conditions for as much of the year as possible was the real challenge,