SubscribeSign In
a
Collection by Amanda Grimes

country homes

View 6 Photos
Entry to the house is through an open bay of a large, steel frame, which serves as a buffer from the adjacent bard.
Entry to the house is through an open bay of a large, steel frame, which serves as a buffer from the adjacent bard.
Set in a seaside town, this revamped cottage is bathed in natural light and warm finishes.
Set in a seaside town, this revamped cottage is bathed in natural light and warm finishes.
The elevated modular home is clad in locally sourced radiata pine treated with a stone-gray oil stabilizer.
The elevated modular home is clad in locally sourced radiata pine treated with a stone-gray oil stabilizer.
Almost every room in the extension has direct access to the outside so the relationship with the grounds is immediate. In addition, carefully considered windows frame views of the surrounding landscape—especially the large window facing the valley in the first-floor living space. “It’s incredibly joyful to see how the views, smells, and emotion of being in the extension changes throughout the different seasons,” says architect Je Ahn. “It’s very tranquil and a retreat in the true sense of the word.”
Almost every room in the extension has direct access to the outside so the relationship with the grounds is immediate. In addition, carefully considered windows frame views of the surrounding landscape—especially the large window facing the valley in the first-floor living space. “It’s incredibly joyful to see how the views, smells, and emotion of being in the extension changes throughout the different seasons,” says architect Je Ahn. “It’s very tranquil and a retreat in the true sense of the word.”