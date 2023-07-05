SubscribeSign In
t
Collection by Tammy Beltrami

Cottage Ideas

View 13 Photos
The furniture throughout the summer home is custom made to perfectly fit the compact interior. “Because the space is so small, you have to think of it as like a sailing boat and it has to be as smart as possible,” says architect Line Solgaard. “If we bought furniture it would be too big or take focus away from the architecture. The furniture we designed is integrated into the building.”
The furniture throughout the summer home is custom made to perfectly fit the compact interior. “Because the space is so small, you have to think of it as like a sailing boat and it has to be as smart as possible,” says architect Line Solgaard. “If we bought furniture it would be too big or take focus away from the architecture. The furniture we designed is integrated into the building.”
A hickory vanity and hexagonal floor tile enliven the bathroom.
A hickory vanity and hexagonal floor tile enliven the bathroom.
Built-in shelving and cabinetry frames the bed in the bedroom
Built-in shelving and cabinetry frames the bed in the bedroom
The farmhouse-style light fixture that suspends from the living room ceiling is from West Elm.
The farmhouse-style light fixture that suspends from the living room ceiling is from West Elm.
At one end of the tiny home is the living area, with seating on casters for mobility and a lofted bed. Storage has sliding doors for access and covers the wheel well; the leaves of the cabinet can also be flipped horizontally to create a table. The lofted bed can be lowered with the push of a button, and a coffee table doubles as a step stool.
At one end of the tiny home is the living area, with seating on casters for mobility and a lofted bed. Storage has sliding doors for access and covers the wheel well; the leaves of the cabinet can also be flipped horizontally to create a table. The lofted bed can be lowered with the push of a button, and a coffee table doubles as a step stool.
The central living and dining space extends outside in all directions to a private rear courtyard and a wrap-around verandah.
The central living and dining space extends outside in all directions to a private rear courtyard and a wrap-around verandah.
The bathroom features Carrara marble vanity tops, timber joinery, Inax wall tiles, and Fibonnaci Stone terrazzo flooring—natural materials that add a crafted touch to the home.
The bathroom features Carrara marble vanity tops, timber joinery, Inax wall tiles, and Fibonnaci Stone terrazzo flooring—natural materials that add a crafted touch to the home.
The concrete flooring and American white oak joinery and stairs help to ground the light, bright interior. Colourful artwork and a vibrant rug add colour and texture. The artwork leaning against the entry wall is by Melbourne-based artist Christopher Jewitt.
The concrete flooring and American white oak joinery and stairs help to ground the light, bright interior. Colourful artwork and a vibrant rug add colour and texture. The artwork leaning against the entry wall is by Melbourne-based artist Christopher Jewitt.
“My favourite part of the home is the way the central joinery unit balances the space and the normal ceiling with the double height void,” says architect Jeffrey Bokey-Grant. “Coming down the stairs is also a nice moment.” The exposed ceiling joists conceal the lighting and help to define various zones in the open-plan space.
“My favourite part of the home is the way the central joinery unit balances the space and the normal ceiling with the double height void,” says architect Jeffrey Bokey-Grant. “Coming down the stairs is also a nice moment.” The exposed ceiling joists conceal the lighting and help to define various zones in the open-plan space.
“The clients live inside and out,” says architect Jeffrey Bokey-Grant. “It sounds cliched but the idea is that the doors are generally open all the time and you flow in and out without barriers.” The main balcony and rear doors are all weather so the doors can even remain open in the rain.
“The clients live inside and out,” says architect Jeffrey Bokey-Grant. “It sounds cliched but the idea is that the doors are generally open all the time and you flow in and out without barriers.” The main balcony and rear doors are all weather so the doors can even remain open in the rain.
The Burton Residence is comprised of ten recycled steel frame modules ranging in size from 25 feet and 1 inch by 8 feet and 9 inches to 48 feet and 9 inches by 8 feet and 9 inches. The modules were trucked to the site with all walls, appliances, fixtures, and cabinets already installed, then craned into place to form an L arrangement; bolted together; and finally welded to steel plates on the concrete block foundation. Click here to view our extended slideshow chronicling how the residence was assembled in a single day.
The Burton Residence is comprised of ten recycled steel frame modules ranging in size from 25 feet and 1 inch by 8 feet and 9 inches to 48 feet and 9 inches by 8 feet and 9 inches. The modules were trucked to the site with all walls, appliances, fixtures, and cabinets already installed, then craned into place to form an L arrangement; bolted together; and finally welded to steel plates on the concrete block foundation. Click here to view our extended slideshow chronicling how the residence was assembled in a single day.