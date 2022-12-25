SubscribeSign In
g
Collection by Guy Poirier

Cottage

View 6 Photos
Madison points out that the pod concept would make it easy to add an extension if necessary. “We see it as a house that can grow with us—and that we can pay for as we go along.”
Madison points out that the pod concept would make it easy to add an extension if necessary. “We see it as a house that can grow with us—and that we can pay for as we go along.”
The ladder-like staircase was designed as a modern, whimsical addition to an otherwise midcentury-focused design. "I use it as a drying rack,
The ladder-like staircase was designed as a modern, whimsical addition to an otherwise midcentury-focused design. "I use it as a drying rack,
A fireplace in the living room features glazed clay bricks from Swedish manufacturer Tegelbolaget. The dining table and chairs are by Kristensen &amp; Kristensen.
A fireplace in the living room features glazed clay bricks from Swedish manufacturer Tegelbolaget. The dining table and chairs are by Kristensen &amp; Kristensen.
The green roof, wood cladding, and low profile help to integrate the home with its lush, natural surroundings.
The green roof, wood cladding, and low profile help to integrate the home with its lush, natural surroundings.
The outdoor terrace is furnished with Breeze chairs by Strand + Hvass.
The outdoor terrace is furnished with Breeze chairs by Strand + Hvass.