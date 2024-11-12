"Knowing that it would need to be on the vacation rental market until we retire, we wanted it to be a destination home for families to explore the Bonavista peninsula,
“My favorite part of living in this house is how serene the mornings are,” says homeowner Ed Fogarty. “It’s so calm and relaxing, and morning is a beautiful way to start the day.”
The home includes three full bathrooms—and a bonus outdoor shower with views of the surrounding meadow. The sheen and texture of the yakisugi comes alive in the sunshine. “I love how it catches the light,” says Ed.
“I love how we dealt with the drainage on this very unique roof,” says Marshall. “There are these beautiful rain chains coming down from the valleys.They’re functional and they look really, really cool.”
Bordering a 17-acre agricultural preserve, the home’s surroundings are historically agrarian—something the Workshop/APD referenced in the gabled form. “The gables speak to that language, as does the metal roof,” says Marshall.
In addition to aesthetic appeal, yakisugi is durable, sustainable, and requires minimal upkeep—it can last as long as 80 to 150 years without maintenance. “I was struck by the fact that besides being beautiful, it’s essentially indestructible—impervious to bugs and mold,” shares Ed.
Yakisugi is suitable for all climates, and equally beautiful in both outdoor and indoor applications. Several color variations are available, from silver/gray finishes to opaque black.
Yakisugi from Nakamoto Forestry was selected for the home’s exterior. Each of the Pika-Pika® boards used was graded by hand 11 times to ensure the highest quality of authentic Japanese yakisugi.
Upon entry, the view expands to highlight the pool, wildflower meadow, and surrounding vegetation.
“The breezeway is covered, but it opens on one side to the driveway, and it’s completely open at the other end to the pool and the rest of the property,” says Workshop/APD associate principal Tyler Marshall. “So you walk through and experience this incredible view.”
Reclaimed wood covers the ceiling in the main room and bedroom. The large white light fixture was reused from the barn’s previous incarnation, and the sectional is from Interior Define.
At this summer house in a Danish forest, the cabin's T-shaped plan branches between existing trees.
Floor plan of House on a Ridge by Barrett Made
This summer, I built a year-round outdoor shower that’s situated paces from my bedroom door.
The three arms of the Apfel House stretch out to catch the best views of Ranco Lake and the Andes Mountains.