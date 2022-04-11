SubscribeSign In
One of the biggest expenses was the Corten shrouds used around the windows. "It was the one splurge," explains Troup. "It was a necessary juxtaposition of a new material that seems old next to an old material that feels new."
The bathroom features a freestanding tub made from an upcycled feeding trough from a farm, and a salvaged door. There is a composting toilet, and water comes from a 1000-liter rainwater tank located on the second floor.
The L-shaped kitchen is located by the entrance to the home, and has a window looking out to the north. Medicinal plants and flowers foraged from the surrounding forest are hung from the roof to dry.
“I’ve been looking at cabins and small homes since I was a teenager,” says the owner. “I knew I wanted the home to have a small footprint, but for the interior space to still feel open and expansive.” This informed the interior planning, as he knew he didn’t want the upper floors to completely enclose the ground floor. By minimizing the second floor and including an open third-floor loft bedroom, he was able to maintain a spacious feeling and avoid making the interior spaces feel too enclosed.
Ash chose the furniture, alternating iconic midcentury pieces with selections from CB2 and Ikea to maximize his family’s budget.
Remo Kommnick and Emi Moore wanted a minimalist home that could blend with its site in rural Virginia. “We had to keep things really simple,” says architect Patrick Farley. The cabin is clad in stained western red cedar, and its form is inspired by shelters on the nearby Appalachian Trail.
Floor Plan of Lofty Retreat by Nova Tayona
Floor Plan of Casa Flores Bungalow by Avi Ross Group
Cabin in La Juanita floor plan
Inspired by Greek diners, the nook gets the best views of the San Rafael hillside.
At 20' feet long, the cabin can fit three twin mattresses toe-to-toe on the upper level, and two on the smaller lower level to comfortably sleep five adults. Integrating ladder groves in the wall eschews the need for a movable ladder that would have cluttered up the interior space.
