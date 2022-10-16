The outdoor living room connects the private and public wings of the house and offers spectacular sunset views.
A mix of walnut veneer and solid walnut in the kitchen (like custom solid walnut handles) is paired with white quartzite countertop and backsplash.
The original ensuite featured an awkward triangular shower, and was, as Daniel recalls, “the size of a closet. It looked like a powder room.” Clever use of millwork redirected the light from the skylight away from the bedroom and into the bathroom.
The new, attached ADU is rented out as a passive source of income that is helping Amanda finance the project.
Curtis swapped out the flooring for a handmade ceramic tile, and used a rich dark wood for the counter. The existing cabinet bases were repainted.
The bedroom is home to a platform bed that Curtis built herself and has since moved from house to house.
In addition to large skylight and glass shower, the primary ensuite bath also comes with onyx countertops which match the kitchen island.
Set in a suburb of the Northern Rivers region in New South Wales, the coastal home offers easy access to a number of water-front retreats, including Tallow Beach and Gaggin park.