Cos Newsstand

Coinciding with the openings of their first stores in Los Angeles and New York, the international fashion brand COS commissioned Moving Mountains to design a custom newsstand to be placed in various stores in both cities. The newsstands would house the informational broadsheets meant to build brand awareness and promote the store openings.

Date: November-December, 2014

Participtating Stores:

Los Angeles - Alchemy Works, Family Books, Poketo

New York - Dashwood Books, Ed Varie, Greenfingers, Matter