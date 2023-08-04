Chambers’ drawers are from Ikea. Instead of upper cabinets, she decided to keep things airy with open shelves.
A view from the opposite end.
Floor plan of Casa Modico by Atelier Branco Arquitetura
“People who grew up here can be surprised by the exterior of the house, but inside they don’t feel like they’re in a spaceship. They can relate it to their own homes,” says Pons.
Native plantings line the front walkway.
A look at the bedroom located next to the kitchen.
The airy feeling is accentuated by painted white walls and white ceramic roof tiles that are visible on the ceiling. The tile motif was adapted from Portuguese colonial architecture and remains prominent in the region. The custom two-sided sofa is by Atelier Branco.
The 1,720-square-foot house requires no mechanical heating or cooling. Passive ventilation techniques, like the slatted doors in the bedroom, take advantage of the town’s famous winds to keep the house cool.
Natural light permeates the brickwork to illuminate a bedroom.
The home's kitchen is located in the second structure.
In a 4,000-person village known for epic windsurfing vacations, Atelier Branco builds a striking courtyard home.
“People here use their verandas for everything, even sleeping,” says Pons. “It’s very similar to how people live on the southern Mediterranean coast.” The stools on both sides of the table were custom made.
In the living room, open brickwork along each side allows light and air to permeate the home.
Oversize glass doors in the living room open to the expansive back terrace and frame views of the ocean. The sliders, windows, and table are all custom.
In the Brazilian village of São Miguel do Gostoso, a house by architects Pep Pons and Matteo Arnone is emblematic of the area’s budding tourism industry.
The home's archetypal form rises from the windswept caatinga, a vast stretch of flat, semiarid land where the northeastern tip of the country juts into the Atlantic.
Built-in bunks are decked out with a private window for viewing the outdoors, and an adjustable reading light from Prima Lighting. A simple pendant hangs above the main space.
Taking inspiration from the fairy tale of Snow White and the seven dwarves, South Korean campground Haru consists of a "castle
The island of Møn in Denmark has a remarkable landscape with dramatic white-chalk cliffs, so it’s fitting that Birkedal—a vacation rental property not far from the beach—features a shape and form that matches its impressive locale.