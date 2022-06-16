SubscribeSign In
A guest basement sits under the master suite toward the back of the home. Jeld-Wen Windows & Doors provided the aluminum-clad wood panes seen on each level.
Only one shade of paint was used in the interior of the home, including the bathroom: Sherwin-Williams's Harmony.
Stained oak flooring was used throughout the home’s ground level, and continues up the main stairwell. Painted steel was used for the guardrails.
“We had to take into consideration that this young family was going to be living on a viable farm,” says interior designer Kris Ozburn of Second Mile Design. “So, selecting furniture that was practical but had good design was a priority.” Ozburn chose pieces like the sectional sofa from Precedent that felt timeless and modern.
“Knowing that the kitchen would be where the family would spend most of their time, it was designed to have a variety of seating and really good views to the beautiful forest and field outside,” says Lewis. IKEA bar stools line up against white quartz countertops, and lighting by Schoolhouse Electric & Supply Co. shines overhead.
“Our goal was to strike a good balance between traditional and modern in a way that did not result in simply a traditional exterior and modern interior,” says Lewis. A pressure-treated wood deck extends from the property under a stained pine, V-groove ceiling. Steel and wood comprise the columns.
“It was important to site the house in such a way that it had views to both the field and the forest, but it also wasn’t visible from the main road,” says Lewis. VELUX skylights bring extra light into the home.
“The main volume presents a traditional front and is wrapped on the west and south by a deep porch,” says architect Erin Sterling Lewis. “Living and dining spaces access the porch.” A standing seam metal roof with a Kynar finish and HardiePlank Lap Siding cover the exterior of this 3,000-square-foot home.
Built by Sheehan Built Homes www.sheehanbuilthomes.com
