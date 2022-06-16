Corrales
“We had to take into consideration that this young family was going to be living on a viable farm,” says interior designer Kris Ozburn of Second Mile Design. “So, selecting furniture that was practical but had good design was a priority.” Ozburn chose pieces like the sectional sofa from Precedent that felt timeless and modern.
“Knowing that the kitchen would be where the family would spend most of their time, it was designed to have a variety of seating and really good views to the beautiful forest and field outside,” says Lewis. IKEA bar stools line up against white quartz countertops, and lighting by Schoolhouse Electric & Supply Co. shines overhead.
“The main volume presents a traditional front and is wrapped on the west and south by a deep porch,” says architect Erin Sterling Lewis. “Living and dining spaces access the porch.” A standing seam metal roof with a Kynar finish and HardiePlank Lap Siding cover the exterior of this 3,000-square-foot home.
