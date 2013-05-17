Copper Black Mugs from welovekaoru

We first came across ceramist and designer Kaoru Parry of welovekaoru in London in 2011 at the Shoreditch collective Luna & Curious. In addition to offering a lovely spot of afternoon tea to a weary traveler, Parry is also deeply invested in the cups, saucers, and pots her hospitality comes in. At welovekaoru, she applies her modernist sensibilities to traditional bone china manufacture centered in Stoke-on-Trent, England. Copper Black is her new line of mugs which debuted earlier this week at Pulse in London. Here's a look at them and a few of our favorites from the welovekaoru archive.