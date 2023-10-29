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Collection by Brook Lewis

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In the primary bath, which includes the home’s only indoor shower, Lachapelle used plumbing fixtures and hardware with an oil-rubbed bronze finish that relate to the touches of black in the living space. The wood dowel and leather triangle towel holders are from Schoolhouse.
In the primary bath, which includes the home’s only indoor shower, Lachapelle used plumbing fixtures and hardware with an oil-rubbed bronze finish that relate to the touches of black in the living space. The wood dowel and leather triangle towel holders are from Schoolhouse.
In the entry, a high interior window borrows light from the bedroom wing and a woven wood screen in the kitchen lets the owners see who’s at the front door. Kalon Studios crafted the bench from a single ash log. “It will split a bit over time,” Lachapelle says.
In the entry, a high interior window borrows light from the bedroom wing and a woven wood screen in the kitchen lets the owners see who’s at the front door. Kalon Studios crafted the bench from a single ash log. “It will split a bit over time,” Lachapelle says.
DiNiord collaborated with craftsman Ken Hood to design the concrete bench with firewood storage and detachable wood back. Douglas fir columns along the walkway creates a colonnade. The mono-sloped roof is a nod to the long roofline of the original house that stood on the property. “Reducing the angles also reflects the strictness to budget,” the wife says.
DiNiord collaborated with craftsman Ken Hood to design the concrete bench with firewood storage and detachable wood back. Douglas fir columns along the walkway creates a colonnade. The mono-sloped roof is a nod to the long roofline of the original house that stood on the property. “Reducing the angles also reflects the strictness to budget,” the wife says.
The original Cedar Cottage design by Cast Architecture, seen in this rendering, was a one-bedroom plan; Adi and Chris chose a larger two-bedroom model.
The original Cedar Cottage design by Cast Architecture, seen in this rendering, was a one-bedroom plan; Adi and Chris chose a larger two-bedroom model.
A dilapidated garage in Los Angeles becomes a whimsical backyard dwelling.
A dilapidated garage in Los Angeles becomes a whimsical backyard dwelling.
The countertop is a custom Concrete Collaborative terrazzo, and the colored flecks nod to the wall tiles.
The countertop is a custom Concrete Collaborative terrazzo, and the colored flecks nod to the wall tiles.
The new entrance was moved toward the south of the house to create a larger kitchen and bathroom and place all of the private spaces toward the south. Zander came up with the idea to place a litter box and fan within the custom cherry millwork. A T.M. Cobb front door and Zia terrazzo tile in Alexander surround it.
The new entrance was moved toward the south of the house to create a larger kitchen and bathroom and place all of the private spaces toward the south. Zander came up with the idea to place a litter box and fan within the custom cherry millwork. A T.M. Cobb front door and Zia terrazzo tile in Alexander surround it.
Architect Ira Rakatansky designed just six houses in Massachusetts, and this one comes with a butterfly roof, a bright-red front door, and a monolithic fireplace.
Architect Ira Rakatansky designed just six houses in Massachusetts, and this one comes with a butterfly roof, a bright-red front door, and a monolithic fireplace.
The home's interiors are linked with the landscaping, yet are a spot to showcase personality as well. In the kitchen, navy cabinetry pairs with terrazzo countertops.
The home's interiors are linked with the landscaping, yet are a spot to showcase personality as well. In the kitchen, navy cabinetry pairs with terrazzo countertops.
With the help of architect Leah Solk, Chris and Erika Wershoven renovated their 1,970-square-foot retreat on the North Fork of Long Island for $500 per square foot. Erika says meticulous planning and finding an architect who aligned with her family’s sensibility and goals helped them achieve a distinctive end result within their budget.
With the help of architect Leah Solk, Chris and Erika Wershoven renovated their 1,970-square-foot retreat on the North Fork of Long Island for $500 per square foot. Erika says meticulous planning and finding an architect who aligned with her family’s sensibility and goals helped them achieve a distinctive end result within their budget.
The living area features a floor-to-ceiling stationary window and a seven-foot pocket door that slides entirely into the wall, thanks to the sandwich concrete construction. There are three glass pocket doors in total, allowing for plenty of natural light and cross ventilation. The leather-backed chairs are from Safavieh.
The living area features a floor-to-ceiling stationary window and a seven-foot pocket door that slides entirely into the wall, thanks to the sandwich concrete construction. There are three glass pocket doors in total, allowing for plenty of natural light and cross ventilation. The leather-backed chairs are from Safavieh.
Peter plays with his yellow Lab, Carlos, on a spacious L-shaped patio that takes in the desert vistas. The handmade porch bench is based on a design by Aldo Leopold.
Peter plays with his yellow Lab, Carlos, on a spacious L-shaped patio that takes in the desert vistas. The handmade porch bench is based on a design by Aldo Leopold.
After buying seven acres of land outside Bend, Oregon, Peter and Jan Hackett got to work building their dream retirement house—by hand. With the help of Brooklyn-based architect Brandon Dean, they created a board-formed concrete haven that fits the high desert surroundings as well as their outdoor lifestyle.
After buying seven acres of land outside Bend, Oregon, Peter and Jan Hackett got to work building their dream retirement house—by hand. With the help of Brooklyn-based architect Brandon Dean, they created a board-formed concrete haven that fits the high desert surroundings as well as their outdoor lifestyle.

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