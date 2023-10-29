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DiNiord collaborated with craftsman Ken Hood to design the concrete bench with firewood storage and detachable wood back. Douglas fir columns along the walkway creates a colonnade. The mono-sloped roof is a nod to the long roofline of the original house that stood on the property. “Reducing the angles also reflects the strictness to budget,” the wife says.
The new entrance was moved toward the south of the house to create a larger kitchen and bathroom and place all of the private spaces toward the south. Zander came up with the idea to place a litter box and fan within the custom cherry millwork. A T.M. Cobb front door and Zia terrazzo tile in Alexander surround it.
With the help of architect Leah Solk, Chris and Erika Wershoven renovated their 1,970-square-foot retreat on the North Fork of Long Island for $500 per square foot. Erika says meticulous planning and finding an architect who aligned with her family’s sensibility and goals helped them achieve a distinctive end result within their budget.
The living area features a floor-to-ceiling stationary window and a seven-foot pocket door that slides entirely into the wall, thanks to the sandwich concrete construction. There are three glass pocket doors in total, allowing for plenty of natural light and cross ventilation. The leather-backed chairs are from Safavieh.
After buying seven acres of land outside Bend, Oregon, Peter and Jan Hackett got to work building their dream retirement house—by hand. With the help of Brooklyn-based architect Brandon Dean, they created a board-formed concrete haven that fits the high desert surroundings as well as their outdoor lifestyle.
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