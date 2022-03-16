Cyber Week: Get 35% off Dwell with promo code
Collection by
Kristin Carson
Cool Houses
View
4
Photos
The DJ station and record collection is a perfect fit in the living room.
The first of three separate buildings on the property, the Glass House, dates to 1975 .
As the sun begins to set, Caretaker House takes on a lantern or lighthouse-like glow.
