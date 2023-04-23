Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Subscribe
Sign In
g
Collection by
Gretchen
Cool homes
View
4
Photos
3905 NE Holman in Portland, Oregon, is currently listed for $1,175,000 by Jeff Weithman of Real Estate Through Design / (W)here Real Estate.
The main wooden entrance pops against the home's sleek, all-black exterior.
West Facade
Share