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Collection by Aidan c McDowell

Cool

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Connecting the old and new spaces is an oak and steel spiral staircase. Set against a geometric oriel window, the staircase bay slightly protrudes from the side the facade, offering the only visible hint of the modern materials used in back.
Connecting the old and new spaces is an oak and steel spiral staircase. Set against a geometric oriel window, the staircase bay slightly protrudes from the side the facade, offering the only visible hint of the modern materials used in back.