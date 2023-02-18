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Collection by Mark Bufalini

COOL

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The primary suite has an open bedroom-and-bath layout with views of the ravine and Zen garden. Features include an air-jet tub, a glass-block shower wall, carved granite sinks, custom birch veneer cabinetry, and a walk-in closet/laundry room with an Electrolux washer and dryer.
The primary suite has an open bedroom-and-bath layout with views of the ravine and Zen garden. Features include an air-jet tub, a glass-block shower wall, carved granite sinks, custom birch veneer cabinetry, and a walk-in closet/laundry room with an Electrolux washer and dryer.
The deck is made of pressure-treated pine that’s meant to age naturally and discolor unevenly, depending on how the sun hits it.
The deck is made of pressure-treated pine that’s meant to age naturally and discolor unevenly, depending on how the sun hits it.
The amount of time Melody and Bob spend at Adelaide “ebbs and flows,” says Bob, depending on commitments in Nashville, where he works on projects and Melody owns a salon and bathhouse. “When we’re here, we make amazing food, swim, goof off, and go for walks,” says Melody. “We walk the whole loop of the property.”
The amount of time Melody and Bob spend at Adelaide “ebbs and flows,” says Bob, depending on commitments in Nashville, where he works on projects and Melody owns a salon and bathhouse. “When we’re here, we make amazing food, swim, goof off, and go for walks,” says Melody. “We walk the whole loop of the property.”
A complex created by designer Bob Butler on 60 rural acres in Fairview, Tennessee, includes a cabin, a renovated farmhouse, a tree house, and a home for Bob and his partner, Melody Geer. The sprawling property is just what the couple sought—an antidote to their busy lives in Nashville.
A complex created by designer Bob Butler on 60 rural acres in Fairview, Tennessee, includes a cabin, a renovated farmhouse, a tree house, and a home for Bob and his partner, Melody Geer. The sprawling property is just what the couple sought—an antidote to their busy lives in Nashville.
The dining area pendant is a vintage Louis Poulsen piece, and the dining table is from HAY. The dining chairs are a mix of antique wood chairs, a Thonet, and an Eames DCM chair. The lounge chair is a mid-century Norwegian piece from Skarbos.
The dining area pendant is a vintage Louis Poulsen piece, and the dining table is from HAY. The dining chairs are a mix of antique wood chairs, a Thonet, and an Eames DCM chair. The lounge chair is a mid-century Norwegian piece from Skarbos.
A former pool house, the Japanese-inspired cabin in the backyard provides an eclectic, flexible space for work, entertaining, or as a meditation area.
A former pool house, the Japanese-inspired cabin in the backyard provides an eclectic, flexible space for work, entertaining, or as a meditation area.
The Sanctuary floor plan
The Sanctuary floor plan
The standard laminate flooring inside the cabins can be upgraded to wood parquet. While a radiant heating is installed beneath the floor, air conditioning must be purchased as an add on.
The standard laminate flooring inside the cabins can be upgraded to wood parquet. While a radiant heating is installed beneath the floor, air conditioning must be purchased as an add on.
The kitchen in Model 4 includes a dining table that can be stowed back beneath the counter when not in use.
The kitchen in Model 4 includes a dining table that can be stowed back beneath the counter when not in use.
Ligne Roset’s interior design service offers everything from an initial evaluation of the space right up to the final planning and 3D renderings, allowing for each detail to be perfectly taken care of.
Ligne Roset’s interior design service offers everything from an initial evaluation of the space right up to the final planning and 3D renderings, allowing for each detail to be perfectly taken care of.
The Irwin pool house designed by Landis Gores in 1957 boasts a central room with high ceilings and an unobstructed view of the landscape. In 2005, the Town of New Canaan purchased the property and added exhibition spaces, as well as rooms for lectures and events. The small pavilion also houses an oversized, monumental brick fireplace design that divides the main space from the kitchen area.
The Irwin pool house designed by Landis Gores in 1957 boasts a central room with high ceilings and an unobstructed view of the landscape. In 2005, the Town of New Canaan purchased the property and added exhibition spaces, as well as rooms for lectures and events. The small pavilion also houses an oversized, monumental brick fireplace design that divides the main space from the kitchen area.
The home’s dramatic triangular facade is nestled into the natural surroundings and features an expansive entry with a geometric carport.
The home’s dramatic triangular facade is nestled into the natural surroundings and features an expansive entry with a geometric carport.
The glassy, newly built cabin is a stone’s throw away from hiking trails, with exclusive access to Lake Blue Ridge.
The glassy, newly built cabin is a stone’s throw away from hiking trails, with exclusive access to Lake Blue Ridge.
6323 NW Manor Drive in Portland, Oregon, is currently listed for $1,585,000 by Jeff Weithman of Real Estate through Design.
6323 NW Manor Drive in Portland, Oregon, is currently listed for $1,585,000 by Jeff Weithman of Real Estate through Design.
In a spare bedroom/playroom located in another section of the house, Berg played with juxtapositions of shapes, installing an oak-wrapped, triangular reading nook inset with a circular window.
In a spare bedroom/playroom located in another section of the house, Berg played with juxtapositions of shapes, installing an oak-wrapped, triangular reading nook inset with a circular window.

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