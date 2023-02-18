COOL
The amount of time Melody and Bob spend at Adelaide “ebbs and flows,” says Bob, depending on commitments in Nashville, where he works on projects and Melody owns a salon and bathhouse. “When we’re here, we make amazing food, swim, goof off, and go for walks,” says Melody. “We walk the whole loop of the property.”
The Irwin pool house designed by Landis Gores in 1957 boasts a central room with high ceilings and an unobstructed view of the landscape. In 2005, the Town of New Canaan purchased the property and added exhibition spaces, as well as rooms for lectures and events. The small pavilion also houses an oversized, monumental brick fireplace design that divides the main space from the kitchen area.
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