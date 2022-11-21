SubscribeSign In
h
Collection by Holly Metzger

Cool

View 31 Photos
Each of the the home's three bedrooms frame striking views of the 26-acre rural property.
Each of the the home's three bedrooms frame striking views of the 26-acre rural property.
Walls of windows and glass doors connect the double-height living areas to the terrace.
Walls of windows and glass doors connect the double-height living areas to the terrace.
The main dining area—another space dressed in custom woodwork—sits near the kitchen.
The main dining area—another space dressed in custom woodwork—sits near the kitchen.
The Massaro House is a 15-minute helicopter ride from Manhattan.
The Massaro House is a 15-minute helicopter ride from Manhattan.
Inside, crisp white ceilings complement the home's original wood-wrapped walls.
Inside, crisp white ceilings complement the home's original wood-wrapped walls.
Composed of overlapping cubes of different sizes, the Gjøvik house by Danish firm Norm Architects gracefully embraces its hillside terrain—naturally blending in with its stunning surroundings near Mjøsa Lake an hour north of Oslo.
Composed of overlapping cubes of different sizes, the Gjøvik house by Danish firm Norm Architects gracefully embraces its hillside terrain—naturally blending in with its stunning surroundings near Mjøsa Lake an hour north of Oslo.
When a couple approached Colorado-based Cottle Carr Yaw (CCY) Architects for a modern mountain retreat, they brought with them images of what would be the founding inspiration behind the new design—a simple and rugged cabin in Norway where the husband and his relatives had been gathering since the 1950s. Much like this ancestral Norwegian cabin, the new getaway is designed with the same rustic charms and deference to the landscape, as well as an inviting environment for friends and family to gather for generations to come.
When a couple approached Colorado-based Cottle Carr Yaw (CCY) Architects for a modern mountain retreat, they brought with them images of what would be the founding inspiration behind the new design—a simple and rugged cabin in Norway where the husband and his relatives had been gathering since the 1950s. Much like this ancestral Norwegian cabin, the new getaway is designed with the same rustic charms and deference to the landscape, as well as an inviting environment for friends and family to gather for generations to come.
Inside, the cabins are wrapped in either aspen or spruce, with most of the timber sourced sustainably from Estonian forests. The same shingling technique used on the exterior is employed to create a layered, half-dome design at each end of the hut.
Inside, the cabins are wrapped in either aspen or spruce, with most of the timber sourced sustainably from Estonian forests. The same shingling technique used on the exterior is employed to create a layered, half-dome design at each end of the hut.
Each prefabricated Igluhut is wrapped in spruce shingles using a traditional Nordic building technique. Available in five main configurations, the huts range in size from 108 to 212 square feet. Here, their mid-range model measures 22 feet long and 7.5 feet wide, with space for either two or four people depending on the floor plan.
Each prefabricated Igluhut is wrapped in spruce shingles using a traditional Nordic building technique. Available in five main configurations, the huts range in size from 108 to 212 square feet. Here, their mid-range model measures 22 feet long and 7.5 feet wide, with space for either two or four people depending on the floor plan.
U.K. design firm Koto’s proof of concept for their new venture in architect-designed modular residences is in North Uist, an island in the remote Outer Hebrides of Scotland. The roughly 2,200-square-foot, four-bedroom home carries the company’s characteristic sculptural forms, jet-black yakisugi cladding, and Japandi aesthetic.
U.K. design firm Koto’s proof of concept for their new venture in architect-designed modular residences is in North Uist, an island in the remote Outer Hebrides of Scotland. The roughly 2,200-square-foot, four-bedroom home carries the company’s characteristic sculptural forms, jet-black yakisugi cladding, and Japandi aesthetic.

11 more saves