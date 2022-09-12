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Collection by Taka

Container House

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The Bothán prefab means "small hut
The Bothán prefab means "small hut
Rob hired his friend, Jacksonville, Florida, neon sign maker Toby Norris, to bend the glass for a clock he designed in 1999 for the cafeteria of his St. Augustine screen printing business, Screen Arts. Now it hangs on the kitchen wall.
Rob hired his friend, Jacksonville, Florida, neon sign maker Toby Norris, to bend the glass for a clock he designed in 1999 for the cafeteria of his St. Augustine screen printing business, Screen Arts. Now it hangs on the kitchen wall.
Even in spaces where the home’s shipping container structure is less obvious, bright colors and eccentric decor match the overall look.
Even in spaces where the home’s shipping container structure is less obvious, bright colors and eccentric decor match the overall look.
A seating area on the upper level overlooks the double-height living room.
A seating area on the upper level overlooks the double-height living room.
The 1,600-square-foot home was made using nine shipping containers.
The 1,600-square-foot home was made using nine shipping containers.
Rob DePiazza worked with architect Stephen Bender to build his shipping container house after his longtime home in St. Augustine, Florida, was damaged by a fallen tree during Hurricane Irma.
Rob DePiazza worked with architect Stephen Bender to build his shipping container house after his longtime home in St. Augustine, Florida, was damaged by a fallen tree during Hurricane Irma.
“Initially, we proposed fewer glass panes to control sunlight and energy loss,” says architect Daniel Iragüen. “But in the end, we made the house almost completely transparent.”
“Initially, we proposed fewer glass panes to control sunlight and energy loss,” says architect Daniel Iragüen. “But in the end, we made the house almost completely transparent.”
A large deck extends from the front of the home as well.
A large deck extends from the front of the home as well.
The guest suite has a private entry.
The guest suite has a private entry.
Floor-to-ceiling east-facing windows bring ample morning light into the kitchen and living room.
Floor-to-ceiling east-facing windows bring ample morning light into the kitchen and living room.
In addition to being a hub for the arts, Marfa attracts stargazers. To enjoy the view of the cosmos, the house comes with a second-floor deck.
In addition to being a hub for the arts, Marfa attracts stargazers. To enjoy the view of the cosmos, the house comes with a second-floor deck.

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