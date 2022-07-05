Designed by famed local architect Jackson Hallett, this 1970s residence in Midland, Michigan, manages to be monolithic and airy at the same time.
Plants grow all around—and on the roof of—the multilevel Buenos Aires home an architect and a textile company cofounder built on a 26-foot-wide lot.
A vintage MG parked out front during the photoshoot is a nod to Corey's father's old convertible, a car that had wood floors. The home's exposed framing is a textural reminder of that retro vehicle's design detail.
The house is clad in Siberian larch and has a standing-seam Galvalume roof. Landscape architect Karin Ursula used native plantings to help the land recover from construction. The gravel put down in lieu of new soil will gradually fill in with plants as leaves decompose and produce a layer of soil.
SHED Architecture + Design helped the owners of this two-acre Silverdale property develop a master plan. It included remodeling the existing 1930s brick house into a two-bedroom guest house for their adult children, then building a second home for themselves (and more guests).
The home's entry is adjacent to the primary suite.
An outdoor breezeway between the storage shed and the main house is ideal for outdoor dining.
Sitting eight feet off the ground, Erica and Eduardo Heidenreich’s island retreat in the Paraná River delta, north of Buenos Aires, is built to withstand the remote wetland’s periodic flooding.
The home is built into its grassy-dune landscape (icluding a day-lit lower level) yet still appears to float over its terrain.