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Collection by Hayley De La Canal

Construction

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Fireclay tiles wrap the kitchen island and backsplash, their handmade edges carefully composed to avoid cut tiles at transitions.
Fireclay tiles wrap the kitchen island and backsplash, their handmade edges carefully composed to avoid cut tiles at transitions.
Oak cabinetry that was milled from the site is topped with Deer Isle granite. Locally manufactured tile from nearby Camden adds a textured sheen. And Muuto pendant lights hang over the bar.
Oak cabinetry that was milled from the site is topped with Deer Isle granite. Locally manufactured tile from nearby Camden adds a textured sheen. And Muuto pendant lights hang over the bar.
When Michael Cerrone of HOP Architects first proposed the curved, Art Deco-inspired design for the ground-floor extension he didn’t expect his client to go for it.
When Michael Cerrone of HOP Architects first proposed the curved, Art Deco-inspired design for the ground-floor extension he didn’t expect his client to go for it.