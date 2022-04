Lying somewhere between a dot and a line, the confetti inlay pattern on this credenza bestows a playful quality to a serious piece. Door and drawer fronts use solid and veneered Maple/Sycamore. Hardware and base are blackened steel. Case is made of solid Ebonized Ash and built to last.

Featuring Ceramic Sculptures by Keiko Narahashi

65.5"L x 18"D x 31"H