SubscribeSign In
s
Collection by susan Dee

condo reno

View 22 Photos
Lambert &amp; Fils lights are suspended over the island.
Lambert &amp; Fils lights are suspended over the island.
The couple's home features a living space that opens out to a terrace overlooking a leafy street in Waterloo. It's filled with a carefully curated collection of furniture, objects, and artwork by local brands and designers that celebrate Australian creativity.
The couple's home features a living space that opens out to a terrace overlooking a leafy street in Waterloo. It's filled with a carefully curated collection of furniture, objects, and artwork by local brands and designers that celebrate Australian creativity.
For Mount Washington Residence, McBride Architects use prefabrication to save on costs while going big on functionality and style.
For Mount Washington Residence, McBride Architects use prefabrication to save on costs while going big on functionality and style.
A custom table designed by Staffan Holm, capable of seating 26, runs the length of Anders Bergström and Kristina Lagercrantz’s kitchen in Gothenburg. Unfold pendants by Form Us With Love for Muuto, Lilla Åland chairs by Carl Malmsten for Stolab, and a painting by Hampus Pettersson complete the space.
A custom table designed by Staffan Holm, capable of seating 26, runs the length of Anders Bergström and Kristina Lagercrantz’s kitchen in Gothenburg. Unfold pendants by Form Us With Love for Muuto, Lilla Åland chairs by Carl Malmsten for Stolab, and a painting by Hampus Pettersson complete the space.
In the Roma district of Mexico City, Vertebral designed a four-unit apartment building that grants its residents access to verdant terraces.
In the Roma district of Mexico City, Vertebral designed a four-unit apartment building that grants its residents access to verdant terraces.
Furniture is now placed within the confines of the platform to create a defined seating area.
Furniture is now placed within the confines of the platform to create a defined seating area.
Rapaport is a confirmed Ligne Roset fanatic—his living room may as well be a showroom for the French manufacturer. The centerpiece is a classic Togo sofa designed by Michel Ducaroy; the wall system was designed by Pagnon and Pelhaitre.
Rapaport is a confirmed Ligne Roset fanatic—his living room may as well be a showroom for the French manufacturer. The centerpiece is a classic Togo sofa designed by Michel Ducaroy; the wall system was designed by Pagnon and Pelhaitre.
Worrell Yeung fuses the Manhattan apartment’s historic details with the owners’ vibrant collection of art and ephemera—and honors a few eccentric asks.
Worrell Yeung fuses the Manhattan apartment’s historic details with the owners’ vibrant collection of art and ephemera—and honors a few eccentric asks.
Between the perfect tomato and terracotta, FENIX NTM’s Rosso Jaipur beautifully covers both horizontal and vertical surfaces in this residential kitchen. With greater options for full coverage, a striking monolithic aesthetic can be achieved in a defined space – or whole room.
Between the perfect tomato and terracotta, FENIX NTM’s Rosso Jaipur beautifully covers both horizontal and vertical surfaces in this residential kitchen. With greater options for full coverage, a striking monolithic aesthetic can be achieved in a defined space – or whole room.
The space was reoriented in order to accommodate a third bedroom for the residents' second child. The adjustment required reducing the size of one of the existing bedrooms and relocating the kitchen, which now is an open-plan space next to the living room. A Major Crown chandelier by Nemo hangs above a Zeus-Noto table and Kartell chairs.
The space was reoriented in order to accommodate a third bedroom for the residents' second child. The adjustment required reducing the size of one of the existing bedrooms and relocating the kitchen, which now is an open-plan space next to the living room. A Major Crown chandelier by Nemo hangs above a Zeus-Noto table and Kartell chairs.
The bright kitchen features a wall of cabinets with a gray glass tile backsplash. The refrigerator and oven are Frigidaire, and the cooktop is Miele.
The bright kitchen features a wall of cabinets with a gray glass tile backsplash. The refrigerator and oven are Frigidaire, and the cooktop is Miele.
The open layout of the apartment enables one space to flow effortlessly into the next.
The open layout of the apartment enables one space to flow effortlessly into the next.
Golden PVC patterned wall panels and hanging <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">spun fiberglass globe lights from Spain</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">serve </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">as the backdrop for the glitzy sleeping area.</span>
spun fiberglass globe lights from Spain
The striking master bathroom is "outfitted with a stainless steel multi-nozzle spa treatment shower unit, [a] wall mounted water-resistant dual sink vanity, glass subway wall tile, [and] mosaic circle tile flooring,
The striking master bathroom is "outfitted with a stainless steel multi-nozzle spa treatment shower unit, [a] wall mounted water-resistant dual sink vanity, glass subway wall tile, [and] mosaic circle tile flooring,
With front-and-center views of the Manhattan skyline, Nine on the Hudson offers a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom condominiums.
With front-and-center views of the Manhattan skyline, Nine on the Hudson offers a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom condominiums.
Each living space is equipped with Italian-style cabinetry and Bosch stainless steel appliances.
Each living space is equipped with Italian-style cabinetry and Bosch stainless steel appliances.
An older building doesn't mean that it can't also be modern, particularly in the kitchen.
An older building doesn't mean that it can't also be modern, particularly in the kitchen.

2 more saves