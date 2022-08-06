condo reno
A custom table designed by Staffan Holm, capable of seating 26, runs the length of Anders Bergström and Kristina Lagercrantz’s kitchen in Gothenburg. Unfold pendants by Form Us With Love for Muuto, Lilla Åland chairs by Carl Malmsten for Stolab, and a painting by Hampus Pettersson complete the space.
The space was reoriented in order to accommodate a third bedroom for the residents' second child. The adjustment required reducing the size of one of the existing bedrooms and relocating the kitchen, which now is an open-plan space next to the living room. A Major Crown chandelier by Nemo hangs above a Zeus-Noto table and Kartell chairs.
