Condo reno ideas
One of the most impressive elements of this home are its pocket doors. "T<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif;">here was a lot of engineering with the builder to get the doors,
Klara’s glass collection lines the entry sequence on custom black metal shelves with heights designed to fit her specific pieces. “There’s this really interesting relationship between the clean material palette and thin vertical lines of the shelves and then the beautiful glass work,” says Rauchwerger.
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