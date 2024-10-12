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Collection by Lauren Shaw

Condo reno ideas

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The pilot home on Whidbey Island demonstrates the system’s potential: a 600-square-foot interior paired with nearly equal covered outdoor space, set lightly on a pin foundation that protects tree roots and cuts carbon by 77 percent. "Puzzle Prefab can be modified according to each site,
The pilot home on Whidbey Island demonstrates the system’s potential: a 600-square-foot interior paired with nearly equal covered outdoor space, set lightly on a pin foundation that protects tree roots and cuts carbon by 77 percent. "Puzzle Prefab can be modified according to each site,
In the corner, a floating desk mimics the curve above, while a lightwell and pendant draw the eye up.
In the corner, a floating desk mimics the curve above, while a lightwell and pendant draw the eye up.
In the bathroom, a poured concrete sink makes everything feel built-in. "The tub’s curve mimics the architecture,
In the bathroom, a poured concrete sink makes everything feel built-in. "The tub’s curve mimics the architecture,
There is a long built-in desk and that space which continues into the closet. "The client has to have plenty of privacy while working at home so we added a recessed privacy shade,
There is a long built-in desk and that space which continues into the closet. "The client has to have plenty of privacy while working at home so we added a recessed privacy shade,
"In order to add light back in, we put in skylights around the existing beams,
"In order to add light back in, we put in skylights around the existing beams,
From closed off to comfortable, the stairwell is now a special moment in the home. "It's easy to forget but you do spend a lot of time going up and down [stairs] and it should be a pleasant experience," says the architect.
From closed off to comfortable, the stairwell is now a special moment in the home. "It's easy to forget but you do spend a lot of time going up and down [stairs] and it should be a pleasant experience," says the architect.
One of the most impressive elements of this home are its pocket doors. "T<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">here was a lot of engineering with the builder to get the doors,
One of the most impressive elements of this home are its pocket doors. "T<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">here was a lot of engineering with the builder to get the doors,
Warm beige plaster and built-in storage, courtesy of the team at Waller Build, keep mess at bay.
Warm beige plaster and built-in storage, courtesy of the team at Waller Build, keep mess at bay.
The luxe bathroom has marble, wood, and tile, materials echoed elsewhere throughout the home.
The luxe bathroom has marble, wood, and tile, materials echoed elsewhere throughout the home.
The sloped roof of Carlton’s art studio grows a colorful mix of sedum species.
The sloped roof of Carlton’s art studio grows a colorful mix of sedum species.
The master suite was fashioned from the house’s original garage in a 1970s renovation.
The master suite was fashioned from the house’s original garage in a 1970s renovation.
A glimpse into the powder room reveals the second stained-glass windows designed and made by the homeowner’s daughter Julie and her boyfriend Zack. A short hall into the powder room houses ample storage—a top request from the homeowner.
A glimpse into the powder room reveals the second stained-glass windows designed and made by the homeowner’s daughter Julie and her boyfriend Zack. A short hall into the powder room houses ample storage—a top request from the homeowner.
A storage niche just inside the garage entry has three minty-green Shelfology Doohicky hooks and a shoe shelf. Heated terrazzo floors in the kitchen were the idea of one of the homeowner’s daughters, Sarah Smith, who was the lead architect on the project.
A storage niche just inside the garage entry has three minty-green Shelfology Doohicky hooks and a shoe shelf. Heated terrazzo floors in the kitchen were the idea of one of the homeowner’s daughters, Sarah Smith, who was the lead architect on the project.
Klara’s glass collection lines the entry sequence on custom black metal shelves with heights designed to fit her specific pieces. “There’s this really interesting relationship between the clean material palette and thin vertical lines of the shelves and then the beautiful glass work,” says Rauchwerger.
Klara’s glass collection lines the entry sequence on custom black metal shelves with heights designed to fit her specific pieces. “There’s this really interesting relationship between the clean material palette and thin vertical lines of the shelves and then the beautiful glass work,” says Rauchwerger.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The yellow (which appears lighter in the images than it is in real life) was used on the wood-paneled interior walls of the bedrooms and other details like the headboards and wardrobes.</span>
The yellow (which appears lighter in the images than it is in real life) was used on the wood-paneled interior walls of the bedrooms and other details like the headboards and wardrobes.
In addition to the red façade, floor and ceiling, a rich forest green (Green Smoke #E160, by CIN) was combined with a warm, mustard-yellow accent color (Yellow Mustard #E714 by CIN) in the annex bedrooms.
In addition to the red façade, floor and ceiling, a rich forest green (Green Smoke #E160, by CIN) was combined with a warm, mustard-yellow accent color (Yellow Mustard #E714 by CIN) in the annex bedrooms.
“The house is kind of crooked, with rough floors, and no fancy finishes—but it has lots of personality,” says architect Francisco Mesquita Moura.
“The house is kind of crooked, with rough floors, and no fancy finishes—but it has lots of personality,” says architect Francisco Mesquita Moura.
This added bathroom, just off the pool deck, was designed to be resilient to water, with Heath Ceramic tiles cladding both the walls and floors. The California Faucet fixtures come directly out of the wall, above a Duravit sink, next to a Pottery Barn Windsor mirror and Quiet Town curtains.
This added bathroom, just off the pool deck, was designed to be resilient to water, with Heath Ceramic tiles cladding both the walls and floors. The California Faucet fixtures come directly out of the wall, above a Duravit sink, next to a Pottery Barn Windsor mirror and Quiet Town curtains.
Asked if he has a favorite aspect of the space, Paleari doesn’t hesitate. “For me, for sure, it’s the light.”
Asked if he has a favorite aspect of the space, Paleari doesn’t hesitate. “For me, for sure, it’s the light.”

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