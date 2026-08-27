Farrow & Ball French Gray covers the kitchen cabinetry, fabricated by Toulouse St. Millwork, walls, ceiling, and stove hood. The counters are Arabescato honed marble.
A lofted bunk room with six adult-sized beds offers space for extended family and friends to stay. Built-in mass plywood joinery and gable-end glazing gives the room a warmth and openness unusual for a loft space.
Tricia combined patinated metals with warm woods, limestone plaster, and matte finishes with a color palette of grays and sandy browns, plus accents of clay and deep green.