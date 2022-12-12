Belgium, North of the West-Flemish village of Westouter one can find a plot in an open and rural landscape, heavily influenced by the typical agricultural activities in the area. The setting has had a great impact on the design of this single family house, which is solemnly surrounded by a few farms and a group of trees here and there. The atypical shape of the parcel, together with the not so ideal orientation of the plot have been transformed into remarkable assets for the project.