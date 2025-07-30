Brooklyn-based architecture firm Estudio Esmero worked within the foundation and steel structure of an existing carriage house in upstate New York for this new build, which features concrete floors with bright gold kintsugi details.
The yellow upholstery of the banquette seating in the dining nook was inspired by the couple’s recent visit to Neutra VDL Studio and Residences in Los Angeles.
To provide privacy without putting up light-obstructing walls, the architects installed curtains that can be pulled along curved tracks in the bedrooms and bathrooms.