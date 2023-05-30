SubscribeSign In
y
Collection by Yani Berkshire

Composition

View 4 Photos
Traditional houses in the area were built around a central patio raised above a cistern for temperature regulation. In Hektor, the cistern became a pool hidden from the harshest sunrays.
Traditional houses in the area were built around a central patio raised above a cistern for temperature regulation. In Hektor, the cistern became a pool hidden from the harshest sunrays.