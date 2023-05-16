Community
Pickled whitewashed pine walls continue into the kitchen and are contrasted by dark, ebonized red oak cabinetry and soapstone counters. A custom white oak table continues from the island and offers additional seating with Mogensen chairs. Above, a pendant from Santa & Cole is arranged in a custom configuration.
For Bruce Shafer and Carol Horst's vacation home in the Tehachapi Mountains, architect Tom Kundig of Olson Kundig chose materials suited to the harsh climate. "The area is super cold in winter and super hot in summer," says Kundig, who designed a deep overhang to shade the core of the house from solar gain. "In the high desert, it's not just about being in the sun, it's about getting out of the sun."