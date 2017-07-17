Subscribe
A closer look at the modernist enclave known as the “Athens of the Prairie.”
Exhibit Columbus: A New Era of Celebrating Design
The unique energy of Columbus, Indiana, continues to resonate thanks to the efforts of a dedicated local community.
Amanda Dameron
Ode to a Forward-Thinking America: Columbus, Indiana
A photographic celebration of a small American city and its design legacy.
Amanda Dameron
Get the Scoop on Exhibit Columbus With Designer Jonathan Nesci
The Columbus, Indiana, designer previews how a series of installations will reimagine a famous streetscape by Alexander Girard.
Dwell
Why Columbus, Indiana, Should Be Your Next Design Destination
Boasting dozens of modernist structures by iconic architects, this midwestern town is sure to be a bucket-list destination for...
Kelsey Keith
Miller House in Columbus, Indiana by Eero Saarinen