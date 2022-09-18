Scene Shang’s designs often feature a cloud motif, which traditionally represents rain and harvest. Here, it adorns their Kian Old Elm Wood Gate Bench.
The guest bath features punchy Clé tile flooring and a mirror and sconce from Schoolhouse Electric.
The greenery of the front courtyard peeks out above and below the front facade, giving passersby a glimpse of how the house connects to nature.
The arches frame views of the sky as well as the interior courtyard. Southeast Asian floor tile marks the transition from the kitchen/dining area to the courtyard and the second level.
In the main dining room are chairs by Root’d Home; Fireclay Tile floor; local ceramics by Ursula Basinger and HF Coors via Amazon Home, custom dining table by Rich’s dad Jay Combs, and artwork by Heather Day.
Situated on an elevated north facing site, this tranquil retreat offers uninterrupted views and all day sun.
This three-bed, one-bath home is set in the Eixample Derecha, also known as the Golden Triangle of Barcelona. Inside, industrial chic and vintage artwork meet modern conveniences and comforts in this lovingly restored apartment.
The ornate structure of the plywood ceilings recall arabesque ornamentations.