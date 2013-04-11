Color Story: La Vie en Rose at Salone Internazionale del Mobile

Over the past year or so, we've noticed a pink trend happening in furniture and textiles (and it's not just our rose-colored glasses). The traditionally feminine hue has staked its claim on all manner of interior spaces, from crafty upholstered pieces to sleek yet warm Scandinavian furniture. Next month's furniture issue delves into the look, but in the meantime, here's proof that the color won't look dated any time soon: a roundup of pink-toned pieces on the floor at Milan's annual furniture fair.