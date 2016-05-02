Color Pencil Vaccum

In masculine modeling of vacuum cleaner to represent the suction force general,

in harmony with the interior, easy to feel free to use quickly "broom" , such as a

cyclone stick cleaner with the aim of existence.

Function of the vacuum cleaner, but it be us to clean the room with strong suction dust,

and situations that are placed in the living, the beauty of existence, even the mood of the people who use, is an important "function".

What is "function" again carefully examined from either a variety of perspectives can be a,

By overlooking the whole, unexpected it is also central "function" of the product can be converted to.

Design a change of such a point of view, it was aims to propose a new value to rigid market.