“I felt like an epic bar cart needed to make an appearance somewhere, and the den-like quality of the game room felt like just the place. I used the Brixton bar cart from Room & Board and filled it with some of my favorite vintage pieces as well as some new ones from West Elm. The copper Moscow Mule mugs are necessary for a cabin weekend.”
“A game room wouldn’t be complete without the games, and I’ve been low-key stalking Ridley’s games for a while. Their aesthetic is amazing, and perfect for a sometimes family/sometimes adult space depending on who the guests are.”
The game room is one Thomas' favorite spaces in the house. It features W Morris wallpaper from Style Library, a Room & Board Hutton sofa, a Brigitte sconce, and flannel drapes from the Shade Store.
The mountain abode is nestled on a quiet street a mere 10 minutes from the slopes, and it shares its lot with a gathering of large trees. The house also comfortably accommodates up to 10 people, so it's perfect for hosting friends and their families.
The master suite sold the couple on the cabin. “Tucked upstairs, it has soaring A-frame ceilings and a vintage wood-burning fireplace. There’s a roomy balcony that had me daydreaming about cups of cocoa at tree height during the wintertime.” To modernize the space, she added Room & Board furniture, a cozy Saatva Plush Soft mattress (that she raves about), bedding by Parachute Home, and a rug from Coco Carpets to anchor the room. A large, abstract painting by Sabina Yannone carries the color palette through the front of the room.
He made the shelving, cabinets, and shroud in the kitchen from a felled maple tree.
The house was designed to minimally interfere with the hilltop vegetation, which is what attracted the family to the site.
Skylights throw pink and yellow tones across the 850-square-foot unit’s stepped ceilings. “With small spaces, we try to play with clerestory windows, skylights, and ceilings. It makes the architecture feel spacious, almost as though it’s levitating.”
Aranza García serves as the creative director of Chuch Estudio.
The bunk room features four extra-long bunk beds, allowing the home to sleep 10.
This living area opposite the bunks features two prominent details in the home's design: terracotta and cork. The floor lamp is by Crate &amp; Barrel, while the ottoman and sofa are from Room and Board.
The sophisticated white motif of this bathroom capitalizes on its natural light.
The all-over green tiles of this bathroom feel the most like camp.
The four different bathrooms all have a different style. This one has a playful blue, gray, and white motif.
