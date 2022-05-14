SubscribeSign In
The new kitchen features green kit kat tiles, a terrazzo-effect rubber floor, white cabinetry, and cherry wood veneered cabinets. The client originally wanted teak cabinets, but 4 S Architecture recommended using cherry wood instead as it is more sustainable but has the same warm tones as teak. “We couldn’t get behind teak as a product so we used FSC certified European cherry that has less air miles than American cherry,” explains architect Julia Hamson. “The client was really pleased with the result.”
The wallpaper was one of the first interior details, a limited edition print featuring trans icons and significant moments in queer history.
The main floor of the home features a living, dining, and kitchen area all in one place. "I think we went through 10 different teal paints before we landed on this one for the cabinets,
Megan picked out the exterior colors, and wanted a bold shade for the front door against the all-over black siding.
The 1
The large shower in the primary bathroom also has space for a tub, and if the window is open, the stream can be heard.
A pocket door separates the full bathroom from this powder room, which has a mounted teal sink punctuated by floor-to-ceiling tile work.
The living room's corner fireplace features a hearth made of stone from Megan's grandparents' property.
Lisa added a window above the sink, and moved the sink from the island, so that Brendan could watch his kids play as he cooked.
Custom cabinets maximize storage in the kitchen, which has three tones of cabinetry and coordinating hardware.
"The tile backsplash creates a nice backdrop to the open shelf, where they display their cookbooks and Megan's photographs,
One such vacation inspired the tub, made of aromatic hinoki wood, in the master bathroom.
One of the bedrooms awaiting on the upper level is trimmed with walnut accents.
Tile by Zia Tile runs along a wall of the upstairs bathroom. The cabinets are by Cabinets quick, and the floor tile is by Concrete Collaborative.
